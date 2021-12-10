Advertisement

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to threat

(Carly Miller)
By Carli Luca
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg Public Schools is closed Friday after administrators learned of a threatening social media message.

According to a letter from Superintendent James Knoll, the threat was a copy of a threatening message posted at a school district near Lansing. A further message was added on.

Police have been notified and are investigating the threat, but were unable to complete the investigation before the start of the school day. The superintendent says the threat could lead to serious legal penalties.

Here is the letter he sent to parents and staff Thursday evening:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 10, 2021. This evening, Thursday, December 9, 2021, a threatening social media message was forwarded to a district administrator. This message was shared with the administration from a staff member. The threat was a copy of a threatening message posted at another school district in the Lansing area with a further message added.

Law enforcement officials were immediately notified and made aware of the incident. Due to the timing of the message the district or local authorities were unable to fully investigate the threat, prior to the start of the school day. Further direction and information will be shared with you, as soon as it becomes available.

Threats of any nature are against the District Code of Conduct, and can lead to very serious legal penalties. Threats or threatening behavior have no place in our school or community. The consequences for making threats may be dire.

We are thankful the staff member was alert, and activated the threat assessment procedure. If you see something, say something. To submit a tip anonymously online, go to OK2SAY - anyone can report tips on criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, or schools. If you, or your child, are in need of assistance or have questions, please reach out to your school building.

Again, thanks to the staff member for acting quickly to notify the district.

Sincerely, James A. Knoll, Ed. S.

Superintendent of Schools

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob's Service Center, South Bend, IN
Woman takes car to mechanic for simple fix, finds catalytic converter stolen off car next day
4-month-old Keaton Crull is battling a rare genetic condition called SMA Type 0.
South Bend baby with rare condition passes away
Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28.
Elkhart Police searching for missing woman
The U.S. averaged around 45,000 daily hospitalizations from Covid at the beginning of Nov. Now...
MI and IN among small group of states with more than half of America’s recent Covid hospitalizations
Police say 28-year-old Eric Johnson was found to be missing during this morning's inmate count....
Inmate captured after walking away from South Bend Community Re-Entry Center

Latest News

Andrew Miller receives the "2021 Lifesaving Award" for going beyond the call of duty.
Elkhart County officer receives ‘2021 Lifesaving Award’
Elkhart County Patrol Officer Received 2021 Lifesaving Award
Elkhart County Patrol Officer Received 2021 Lifesaving Award
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
One person died in a single car crash on South Bend’s east side Thursday night.
One dead when car strikes overpass in South Bend