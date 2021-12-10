Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to threat

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg Public Schools is closed Friday after administrators learned of a threatening social media message.

According to a letter from Superintendent James Knoll, the threat was a copy of a threatening message posted at a school district near Lansing. A further message was added on.

Police have been notified and are investigating the threat, but were unable to complete the investigation before the start of the school day. The superintendent says the threat could lead to serious legal penalties.

Here is the letter he sent to parents and staff Thursday evening:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 10, 2021. This evening, Thursday, December 9, 2021, a threatening social media message was forwarded to a district administrator. This message was shared with the administration from a staff member. The threat was a copy of a threatening message posted at another school district in the Lansing area with a further message added.

Law enforcement officials were immediately notified and made aware of the incident. Due to the timing of the message the district or local authorities were unable to fully investigate the threat, prior to the start of the school day. Further direction and information will be shared with you, as soon as it becomes available.

Threats of any nature are against the District Code of Conduct, and can lead to very serious legal penalties. Threats or threatening behavior have no place in our school or community. The consequences for making threats may be dire.

We are thankful the staff member was alert, and activated the threat assessment procedure. If you see something, say something. To submit a tip anonymously online, go to OK2SAY - anyone can report tips on criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, or schools. If you, or your child, are in need of assistance or have questions, please reach out to your school building.

Again, thanks to the staff member for acting quickly to notify the district.

Sincerely, James A. Knoll, Ed. S.

Superintendent of Schools

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.