Developments growing in downtown Mishawaka

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Move over Princes Mishawka—the ‘King’ is coming to town.

Next summer, Indy based Sun King Brewery will open a tap room in Mishawaka.

Sun King will be located on the ground floor of the riverfront apartment building known as The Mill.

“All of our tap rooms are family friendly. I’m in one right now, so kind of see back over my shoulder we’ve got beer hall style seating,” Sun King’s Clay Robinson told 16 News Now in a Zoom interview.

The Mishawaka location will be Sun King’s sixth Indiana location. It will be the smallest city in which the brewery operates.

“It’s a gem, it’s a really, really great area and they’re continuing to develop and grow,” Robinson said. “There’s a, you know, convention and event space going up therel There’s an ice rink, you know, there’s another phase of apartments going up, so there’s still a lot more to come and it’s a really great spot.”

Mishawaka beat out sites offered in South Bend and Fort Wayne.

The company will invest in downtown Mishawaka where the city has been doing the same, from the $20 million event space and ice rink going up at Beutter Park, to the $20 million rebuild to turn the old Liberty Mutual building into the new city hall.

The Mishawaka Sun King menu will feature One Trick Pony smash burgers and tacos from Cholita.

The venue is close to the river and will have an outdoor seating component.

“They hold a farmer’s market there every week and there’s concerts, and there’s all types of stuff, so, the foot traffic and the draw to the area, will bring more people into our doors.”

Mishawaka seems to have momentum where downtown development is concerned.

In the 100 block of S. Main Street alone, three storefronts are being flipped. The Mishawaka History Museum will locate at 121 S. Main. Dojo Creative, a web design firm plans to move into 119 W. Main, While Vinyl Tap and Table restaurant is renovating space at 117 S. Main.

