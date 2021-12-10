‘A Christmas Carol’ returns to the Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Christmas classic returns to the Lerner Theatre on December 10th.

A Christmas Carol will play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The show features special dance numbers and singing all done by Premier Arts.

“It’s one of those staples that you just have to come see every Christmas,” said Tanner Smale, director of marketing and communications. “The heart and soul of the production is just what everyone needs right now.”

Also playing on Saturday at 3 p.m., a youth production of Madeline’s Christmas.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased at the box office or by visiting premierarts.org.

Season tickets are also available.

