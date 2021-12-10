Advertisement

Babies Basic Needs Corporation helps struggling families in Michiana

By Christine Karsten
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - It started as a project for the Middlebury Lions Club, a way to give back to families in Elkhart County who are struggling to afford diapers. However, they quickly realized the need was so great, too great for just the Lion’s Club to take on.

That’s when one individual stepped up and created the Babies Basic Needs Corporation, a non-profit dedicated to helping families all over Michiana.

Did you know that one in three families in Elkhart County struggles with diaper need? With diaper prices expected to go up again, the Babies Basic Needs Corporation is on a mission to help.

“If you are in need, we want you to come to us,” explains CEO Kelsey Tubbs. “We don’t care if you are from Elkhart or Goshen or lower Michigan even, we’ll help!”

Tubbs understands the struggle firsthand.

“I had to miss a lot of work and I mean a lot. Almost half a years’ worth,” Tubbs continues.

She’s a single mom, with an immunocompromised kid, who was constantly in and out of the hospital.

“I still ended up losing my job and losing those hours to make money to afford diapers to put on my baby,” says Tubbs.

While she may not have realized it at the time, this experience, this struggle, laid the groundwork for Tubbs to build upon. A path that would inspire her to create this company to help others, like Angela Smith. Smith started taking care of her granddaughter, Journey, when she was just five days old. Her mother had just gotten incarcerated.

“Clothes, diapers, wipes, a car seat, beds, I mean, the dollar signs kept adding up and adding up and I was just depressed. I didn’t know could I do this; can I do this?  I financially don’t think I can do this,” explained Smith.

That’s when she learned about the Babies Basic Needs Corporation.

“The first thing they asked me was, ‘What do you need?’ And I kind of chuckled and said, ‘Everything!’ And they said, ‘We got it!’”

Everyone fills out a short form when they come in explaining what their basic needs are and if their child has any allergies. Once your individualized bag is packed, you are good to go. It’s that easy.

“We try to limit it to just once a month. But, if you are in need and you need two, three weeks just to make it through, we have never said no. We have never turned anyone away,” says Tubbs.

On average, Babies Basic Needs Corporation sees about 50 families per week. That’s at least 200 families per month.

“You know they are trying their best, but sometimes your best just isn’t good enough. There just isn’t enough money to cover your basic needs for your child and that’s why we are here,” continues Tubbs.

The Babies Basic Needs Corporation could always use your help with donations or financial support. In fact, they are holding a “Stuff a Truck with Santa” event on Saturday if you would like to help them out! You can drop off your donation at Harding’s Market at 510 S Main Street in Middlebury from 1 to 5 p.m.

If you are looking for assistance, the Babies Basic Needs Corporation is located at: 13307 Co Rd 16, Middlebury, IN 46540.

