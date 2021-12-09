Advertisement

Warsaw kids shop with a hero

Warsaw kids shop with a hero
Warsaw kids shop with a hero(wndu)
By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Local officers are making the holidays a little brighter for kids in need.

Wednesday was the annual “Shop With a Hero” event in Warsaw.

“And a lot of folks are in need. This is a great way to help out those families and to bring some joy to those kids,” said Cindi Clawson, Marketing Manager with Quality Dining.

Officers worked with Warsaw schools to pick students for this year’s event.

They started the night with dinner at Burger King

“It’s a way for Quality Dining and Burger King to give back to the community. We love to do that and we love to be involved...The ‘King’ pulled some strings and got Santa here tonight so I know the kids are really going to love it,” Clawson said.

“And when they get to come spend some time with us, like this evening, they get to see the family side of us. They get to meet some of our families and our children. To see them smile and have a good time is always a big reward,” said Roy Navarro with the Warsaw Police Department.

After the tasty meal, they headed to Meijer to shop for Christmas gifts.

Every kid got to spend between $150-$250.

“The families have told us it’s been a while since they’ve smiled so this is a great opportunity for them to come out and enjoy an evening with us,” said Navarro.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday night, the Indiana State Police announced a desire to hear from anyone who had...
Police looking for information on online ‘anthony_shots’ profile
Officers tried to serve a warrant out of Whitley County on a suspect with several felonies.
Police standoff in St. Joseph County ends peacefully
Rob's Service Center, South Bend, IN
Woman takes car to mechanic for simple fix, finds catalytic converter stolen off car next day
Keeping kids safe from online predators
Police warn of teens targeted by online predators, as Delphi murders shift focus to fake online profile
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. On...
Jury begins deliberating in Josh Duggar child porn trial

Latest News

First Alert Weather Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Police respond to shooting in 2700 block of Elwood Avenue on Thanksgiving Day.
Juvenile suspect in deadly South Bend shooting appears in court
Rob's Service Center, South Bend, IN
Woman takes car to mechanic for simple fix, finds catalytic converter stolen off car next day
The prosecutor's office has filed a motion to waive the juvenile to adult court.
Juvenile suspect in deadly South Bend shooting appears in court