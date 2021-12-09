Warsaw kids shop with a hero

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Local officers are making the holidays a little brighter for kids in need.

Wednesday was the annual “Shop With a Hero” event in Warsaw.

“And a lot of folks are in need. This is a great way to help out those families and to bring some joy to those kids,” said Cindi Clawson, Marketing Manager with Quality Dining.

Officers worked with Warsaw schools to pick students for this year’s event.

They started the night with dinner at Burger King

“It’s a way for Quality Dining and Burger King to give back to the community. We love to do that and we love to be involved...The ‘King’ pulled some strings and got Santa here tonight so I know the kids are really going to love it,” Clawson said.

“And when they get to come spend some time with us, like this evening, they get to see the family side of us. They get to meet some of our families and our children. To see them smile and have a good time is always a big reward,” said Roy Navarro with the Warsaw Police Department.

After the tasty meal, they headed to Meijer to shop for Christmas gifts.

Every kid got to spend between $150-$250.

“The families have told us it’s been a while since they’ve smiled so this is a great opportunity for them to come out and enjoy an evening with us,” said Navarro.

