South Bend baby with rare condition passes away

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend baby with a rare genetic condition passed away Wednesday at a children’s hospital in Louisville.

Keaton Crull was diagnosed with the worst form of a genetic condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 0, the most severe form of SMA, and doctors told the family he likely wouldn’t make it past a month-old. Keaton beat the odds and lived much longer than predicted, but sadly he lost his battle at 5 months old.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home Guisinger Chapel on South Michigan Street, and his funeral to follow.

His family is still taking donations to cover funeral costs on a GoFundMe page. Any money left over will be donated to the Cure SMA Foundation.

