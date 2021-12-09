Advertisement

Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.
The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.(Time Magazine, LLC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time Magazine has named Simone Biles as “Athlete of the Year.”

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.

At the time, Biles said she had “the twisties,” a block where her mind and body weren’t in sync during her routine.

The 24-year-old cheered on her team from the sidelines instead of risking injury.

She still ended the Olympics with two medals, a team silver and a bronze in balance beam.

This year, Biles also spoke out about being sexually abused by former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Other athletes say her decision to discuss her challenges openly showed the world that athletes are humans, too.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob's Service Center, South Bend, IN
Woman takes car to mechanic for simple fix, finds catalytic converter stolen off car next day
Officers tried to serve a warrant out of Whitley County on a suspect with several felonies.
Police standoff in St. Joseph County ends peacefully
On Monday night, the Indiana State Police announced a desire to hear from anyone who had...
Police looking for information on online ‘anthony_shots’ profile
Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28.
Elkhart Police searching for missing woman
The U.S. averaged around 45,000 daily hospitalizations from Covid at the beginning of Nov. Now...
MI and IN among small group of states with more than half of America’s recent Covid hospitalizations

Latest News

Elizabeth Dole places her head on her husband's casket on Thursday as Bob Dole is lying in...
LIVE: Bob Dole lying in state at US Capitol; Biden honors ‘giant of our history’
FILE- Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey...
Starbucks workers vote to unionize in Buffalo, N.Y.
Jeffrey Franz and his wife Brandi listen as attorney Geoffrey Fieger holds a news conference at...
Mich. school district faces two $100M suits after shooting
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit