Advertisement

Oreo teams up with Barefoot for a new cookie-inspired wine

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and crème with notes of oak.
The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and crème with notes of oak.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot Wine have teamed up for quite the concoction: a cookie wine.

The small-batch wine is called “Barefoot X Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.”

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme, with notes of oak.

It’s available online now, while supplies last.

It costs 24.99 for two 750 ml bottles and one package of Oreo thin cookies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob's Service Center, South Bend, IN
Woman takes car to mechanic for simple fix, finds catalytic converter stolen off car next day
Officers tried to serve a warrant out of Whitley County on a suspect with several felonies.
Police standoff in St. Joseph County ends peacefully
On Monday night, the Indiana State Police announced a desire to hear from anyone who had...
Police looking for information on online ‘anthony_shots’ profile
Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28.
Elkhart Police searching for missing woman
The U.S. averaged around 45,000 daily hospitalizations from Covid at the beginning of Nov. Now...
MI and IN among small group of states with more than half of America’s recent Covid hospitalizations

Latest News

The casket of Bob Dole is seen at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday as people pay tribute....
‘American giant’ Bob Dole honored at Capitol
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case
A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Passenger describes Wright after shooting as ‘just gasping’
FILE - Director of State Operations James Malatras listens to comments during a cabinet...
Head of NY university system resigns amid Cuomo fallout