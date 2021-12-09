Advertisement

Juvenile suspect in deadly South Bend shooting appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The juvenile suspect in a deadly South Bend shooting last month appeared in court Wednesday.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue back on Thanksgiving Day. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Jaivon Berry and 21-year-old Saivon Jackson, both from South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Jackson was pronounced dead on scene. Berry was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Through the investigation by the South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit, a juvenile was identified as a suspect. The juvenile suspect was arrested days later.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to waive the juvenile to adult court. That hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29.

The juvenile suspect is still in custody.

