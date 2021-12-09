Initial hearing for co-defendants in barn arson case

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Both defendants charged in connection to a string of barn fires in Northern Indiana this past year stuck with preliminary not guilty pleas in their first court appearance since both were arrested in early Dec.

41-year-old Joseph Hershberger and 32-year-old Sherry Thomas both face nine felony charges. Eight are level-four felony counts of arson for different fires they are accused of starting between April-Oct. 2021, and one level-three felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor younger than sixteen.

The most recent arson is also when probable cause documents claim they tried to get Thomas’ eleven-year-old child to start one of the fires.

One of the first victims captured video on their phone earlier this year when they found out their barn caught fire. Little did we know how many more would burn to the ground throughout the rest of 2021.

Both Thomas and Hershberger face a maximum sentence of 112 years if found guilty on all nine charges.

Even though the charges are consistent between the two, it seems like Thomas will avoid having to stay in jail for now, while Hershberger doesn’t really have a choice.

Thomas will be on probation while the court waits a few weeks for a bond report to come back. If she is arrested before that report comes back she’ll be held on a $250,000 bond. She’ll be back in court when that report is finished for her bond hearing but it’s not clear exactly when that will be.

Hershberger’s bail would have been set at $500,000 but due to restitution and court fees he still owes on two previous felony charges the court stayed consistent with those cases where he wasn’t granted any bond, so he won’t be able to bail out of jail on the barn fire charges even if he had the money.

Hershberger will be back in court for his pretrial conference on January 21st, 2022.

Thomas will be back for her bond hearing sometime before the end of Jan. 2022 ahead of her pretrial conference on January 31st, 2022.

