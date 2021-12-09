First Alert Forecast: Chilly Thursday Before A Brief Warmup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a few flurries possible during the morning. As temperatures gradually warm into the 40s during the afternoon, a few more sprinkles or light rain showers are possible. Most of Michiana will remain dry. It will be breezy at times. High of 42.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies remain and temperatures drop around the freezing mark again. It will be cold with a light breeze. We remain dry overnight. Low of 31.

FRIDAY: The morning will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. By the middle of the day, the clouds build in and temperatures will be on a steady incline. Around lunchtime, temps will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Nearing your evening commute the temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s with some light rain showers beginning to move into the area. We do continue to bring the temperatures up, near the upper 50s by the midnight hour. Periods of rain are likely with thunder into the overnight hours. The high temperatures for Friday and Saturday will likely occur around midnight. Daytime high of 47, temps rising to 58 overnight.

SATURDAY: During the early morning hours we will see scattered showers and a few heavier pockets of rain move into the area. A cold front will cross Michiana in the morning hours. This will bring an end to the rain and also bring a steep drop in temperatures. During the morning, temperatures will be in the lower 50s. By the afternoon and evening, temperatures fall below the freezing mark into the upper 20s. By the early afternoon lake effect snow showers will be possible, they will likely continue into the overnight hours before tapering off. Morning high of 54, afternoon low heading into the upper 20s.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures will remain in the 40s during the day on Sunday and into Monday. Skies will clear out as high pressure moves into the region. By Tuesday the increase in temperatures will begin. Highs will be in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees for the second half of next week. A few more chances of rain are possible by the end of the week. This will likely bring a pattern change. By the end of the weekend and into the week of Christmas, temps will drop back down into the 30s and 40s and we see more of a chance for wintry weather than wet weather. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.