Woman takes car to mechanic for simple fix, finds catalytic converter stolen off car next day

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another day, another catalytic converter stolen. This time from a woman who was getting her car fixed at a local mechanic shop in South Bend.

Marjerie Nicodemus, 87, says she took her car for a simple fix to Rob’s Service Center on Western Avenue & Mayflower Road on Monday.

“When I brought my car for repair. When I came to pick up my car the next day, the car sounded like it didn’t have a muffler.”

Nicodemus says she then returned to the shop and talked to owner Rob Reith.

“She came in and she says my car don’t sound like it did when I dropped it off,” Reith says

When Reith took a look, the problem was right where he suspected.

“The mechanic knew immediately that somebody had stolen the catalytic converter,” Nicodemus says.

“I just knew, I just knew,” Reith says.

Reith says the theft likely happened after he closed up Monday night but he says Nicodemus is not the only customer with a major problem.

“This happened in a Walmart parking lot,” Reid, standing under a car lift, told 16 News Now as he took his flash light.

He then pointed the light at several areas underneath a customer’s pickup truck where thieves tried cutting off a catalytic converter with a sawzall. “This is the catalytic converter. They cut here and, I don’t know, it looks like they tried cutting back here but they weren’t able to get through,” Reith said.

But for Nicodemus, they were able to get to her car leaving her furious with the thieves responsible.

“Everybody’s got to stop these thieves, especially the thieves,” Nicodemus said. “I mean, why would you want to live a life like that?”

She is also calling on the folks who are funding them to fess up.

“I think something need to be done about who is ever buying these catalytic converters off the thieves because you don’t go to and take five catalytic converters to a junk yard and not wonder where they came from. And it’s time that this thievery stopped…all of it!”, Nicodemus says.

Just in the last year, the penalty for anyone who steals or knowingly buys stolen catalytic converters was upgraded from a misdemeanor to a level 6 felony.

Police tell 16 News Now they are continuing to look into reports of stolen catalytic converters across the area.

