Wednesday’s Child: Kandlyn’s connection

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
People who are interested in adoption, might want to consider adopting from foster care. Grant Me Hope provided WNDU with this video of Michigan foster teen, Kandlyn.

“I’m 16 and I’m in 10th grade,” said Kandlyn as she introduced herself.

Kandlyn describes herself as funny, kind and helpful. She enjoys hanging out with friends.

“I like to go hanging out with them, I like to play fetch with them, or I like to go out and get my nails done with them, or I like to go out and play football or something with them,” said Kandlyn.

Kandlyn would like to become a police officer. She wants to make a difference in her community.

“How you talk to people might change the way they act,” said Kandlyn. “I think it would be perfect for me.”

Animals are a big part of Kandlyn’s life and she would like to live on a farm someday. She’s fond of cats, dogs, squirrels and chipmunks.

“I really would like to live where I could have a horse, or a pig, or cow,” said Kandlyn.

Kandlyn looks forward to connecting with a family willing to adopt her.

“There is family out there for me that might not be all the way perfect-- though they might be somewhat perfect,” said Kandlyn.

If you would like to learn more about Kandlyn, click on this link for the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange: mare.org/For-Families/View-Waiting-Children/view/Detail?id=55579

