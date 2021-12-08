Potawatomi Zoo’s ‘Gift of Lights’ gives back to Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is partnering with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana for a canned food drive at the “Gift of Lights” happening this holiday season at the zoo.

Each night, you can bring a can of pop-top soup to the zoo and get a dollar off a single admission.

The “Gift of Lights” runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 19.

Press release from the Potawatomi Zoo:

This year, the Potawatomi Zoo is partnering with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana for a can drive and discount at The Gift of Lights, efficiently powered by Indiana Michigan Power.

The Gift of Lights is the Zoo’s holiday lighting event that runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 5-9 pm, until December 19.

Each night, visitors can bring a can of pop-top soup to the Zoo and get a dollar off a single admission. The discount can be used once on each regular or Zoo Member admission (can’t be combined with other discounts).

“Each year we partner with a local organization to give back, and we’re always humbled by how generous our community is,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “We look forward to helping the Food Bank of Northern Indiana this year.”

Regular admission for The Gift of Lights is $11 for adults ages 15 and up, $6 for children 3-14, and babies 2 and under are free. Admission for Zoo Members is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

Along with lighting displays, visitors to The Gift of Lights can also walk around the Zoo, feed the Zoo farm animals, and see Santa in the River Run Yurt near the otters every night.

The Potawatomi Zoo Express train tickets are $5 (over 2 years old) and include a lighted route, fun Christmas present, and hot chocolate sample. The Zoo train will run as weather permits. The carousel will not be running in winter.

The Congo Café is open with hot drinks and a limited menu. The Otter Outpost is open with snacks, beverages, and special seasonal adult drinks. The Round Barn Monkey Bar will be open as weather permits with seasonal adult drinks and snacks as well. Keim’s Elephant Ears and Randy’s Famous Kettle Corn are also available in the back of the Zoo near the otters.

The Zoo Gift Shop is open from 5-9 pm during The Gift of Lights.

For the health and safety of our animals and visitors, some parts of the Zoo are closed after dark and in cold weather.

The Gift of Lights is also sponsored by UFP Industries of Granger, The Joint Chiropractic, WNDU, and U-93.

