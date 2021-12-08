Advertisement

Police standoff in St. Joseph County ends peacefully

Officers tried to serve a warrant out of Whitley County on a suspect with several felonies.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A standoff is thankfully over after dozens of police responded to a home in northern St. Joseph County Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home in the area of Kenilworth and Adams. Police blocked off Kenilworth between Auten Road and State Line Road during the standoff.

Officers tried to serve a warrant out of Whitley County on a suspect with several felonies. According to police, the suspects family told officers that he didn’t intend on cooperating or going with police peacefully.

SWAT was brought in as precaution. SWAT attempted verbally persuade the suspect out of the home, but when he refused, they deployed tear gas into the home.

The suspect came out of the home shortly after the tear gas was deployed and was taken into custody.

Sun King Brewery to open tap room in Mishawaka