Police looking for information on online ‘anthony_shots’ profile

Detectives looking into the Delphi murders are now focused on a fake online profile that has already been linked with alleged sex crimes against children.

On Monday night, the Indiana State Police announced a desire to hear from anyone who had contact with a fake account in the name of anthony_shots.

The account was said to be active in 2016 and 2017 on Snapchat and Instagram.

“The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, attain their address, and attempt to meet with them,” said Sgt. Jeremy Piers in a taped statement displayed on YouTube.

It was later learned through court documents that 27-year-old Kegan Kline told police he created the fake account in the name of anthony_shots. Kegan is jailed in Miami County on alleged sex crimes including child solicitation and child pornography.

The charges were filed in August of 2020, and documents indicate police first searched’ Kegan’s home on February 25th, 2017; about a dozen days after 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German disappeared while walking on park trails in Delphi.

When Libby German’s sister was asked if she had ever heard of anthony_shots, Kelsi German said, “I wish. New information to us, as of last night, still before everybody else, but still new information,”

In a Zoom interview with 16 News Now, Kelsi German said she was torn over the development. “I would never want to think that social media was a connection in this but also I do hope that there’s a connection now. Obviously, we want justice and want this to be over and if that’s the connection that has to be made to get justice, then that’s a connection that has to be made.”

Detectives are seeking information about the person who created the anthony_shots profile. Investigators want to hear from any person who communicated, met, or attempted to meet through the nthony_shots profile. The public is asked to use a special email address set up for tips: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com

