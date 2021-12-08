Advertisement

New South Bend business gives back to nonprofits

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new South Bend business is giving back to the community in a big way.

The Botany Shop opened a few months ago on Portage Avenue.

The shop sells a variety of plants and unique gift items.

Many of the products sold are from local artists and business owners.

The Botany Shop is also supporting local nonprofits through their Give Back program.

“We’re donating a portion of all of our sales all throughout December,” said owner Ben Futa. “And then folks have the option to leave a tip at checkout and for each week. We have a different nonprofit partner, and a hundred percent of those tips go to that partner every week.”

The Give Back partner for December 8-12 is La Casa de Amistad.

December 15-19 will be the South Bend Civic Theater.

The Botany Shop is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

