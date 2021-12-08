Narcan vending machine unveiled at St. Joseph County Jail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Jail has a new vending machine, and it’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state.

It’s a Narcan spray vending machine, meaning you can quite possibly save the life of someone who overdoses on opioids.

Anyone can use it for free -- any time, any day.

“We will give the residents of St. Joseph County another option to be able to come in here, no questions asked, to receive a dose of Narcan for someone just in case there were to be an overdose,” says St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman.

The CDC recently reported a 30-percent jump in deadly overdoses for Indiana between April 2020 and April 2021. The U.S. also topped 100,000 overdose deaths within that same period.

“Every life lost to overdose is one too many,” says Doug Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement and chairman of the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse. “But we know that Naloxone can save lives, so we must do everything that we can to get the medication into the hands of those who need it most. "

Hence, why the Naloxone vending machine will be in the jail lobby.

“Recent research indicates that more than one in five overdose deaths in the community are individuals recently released from incarceration,” says Justin Phillips, executive director for Overdose Lifeline, Inc.

“We cannot treat death, but we can treat substance abuse and keeping people alive long enough to get the treatment is extremely important,” says John Horsley, vice president of adult services at Oaklawn.

And thanks to a partnership between Overdose Lifeline, Inc., the 525 Foundation, and Oaklawn, the machine will never be empty.

“I can’t tell you the number of people that we’ve seen who’ve been saved with this medication, and later decided to get into a process of recovery and do well,” Horsley says.

If you have no idea how to use Narcan, but you have a smartphone, you can use a QR code reader and scan a QR code on the machine to give you a quick demo video on how to use the kit.

