MI and IN among small group of states with more than half of America’s recent Covid hospitalizations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details here at home after weeks of rising Covid-19 case numbers across the country.

These rising case numbers are pushing hospitals to the breaking point, and the impact is felt worse here in Michigan and Indiana than almost anywhere else in the U.S.

The U.S. averaged around 45,000 daily hospitalizations from Covid at the beginning of Nov. Now that number is around 58,000.

Michigan and Indiana are among the six states that account for more than half of all the new Coronavirus cases in the past four weeks, with the mitten state topping that list.

A nurse at Beacon Memorial Hospital says there doesn’t seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel anymore when it comes to this pandemic.

Michigan accounts for more than 13% of the new Covid hospitalizations in America over the past four weeks, the most of any state. Indiana makes up a little more than 7.5%. They join three other Midwest states and New York to make up 60% of the new Covid hospitalizations in America.

That’s too much for Michiana hospital staffs to handle.

“We had a patient today who said when we told him he had Covid, “Oh, is that real?” There’s people who don’t think this is real. This is real. This is a pandemic. It’s still going on,” said Memorial Hospital E.C.C. Manager Chris Burlingame.

Burlingame is one of the people on the front lines at Beacon Memorial Hospital. Even though she’s still treating patients after more than 20 months since the pandemic started, burnout led many other nurses to quit long before the most recent surge in hospitalizations.

“Some of the ways that people are taking their frustrations out on the nursing staff also adds to the burden that we’re seeing. We’re exhausted,” Burlingame said.

Health officials in Michigan say it’s critical for people to get the Covid vaccine or booster shot to avoid hospitalization.

Not only are you six times more likely to get Covid if you’re unvaccinated, but you’re also ten times more likely to need hospital care, and ten times more likely to die from the illness compared to those who are vaccinated.

“That’s not age-adjusted. If you’re 50 and you have diabetes and hypertension, your chance of going to the hospital and dying may not be ten times but maybe fifty times greater or forty times greater. We know the vaccines are a much safer way to get an immune response than is the disease,” said Spectrum Health Lakeland President Dr. Loren B. Hamel.

Still not out of the Delta variant surge, health experts say people need to protect themselves by taking the vaccine before the next big wave.

“We’re seeing patients in hallways. We’re doing the best we can to get everyone seen. Obviously, our goal is to take care of every patient that comes through our front door and who wants our assistance. We’re having a really hard time getting that done,” said Memorial Hospital Chief Emergency Manager Dr. Nicole Riordan.

While it might be frustrating to have to hear about Covid over and over again, it’s not nearly as frustrating as some nurses tell me they feel watching countless people die every day from a disease that is totally preventable.

Dr. Mark Fox from the St. Joseph County Health department told 16 News Now the biggest factors that make treatment in hospitals packed with Covid-19 patients more difficult than when this happened last year.

He says most hospitalizations could be prevented by getting vaccines and boosters. These weren’t available when hospital surges started last year, but roughly a year after the first vaccines rolled out, hospitals are still packed with Covid-19 patients with the overwhelming majority unvaccinated. He says getting the vaccine or booster shot going to be the most effective way to keep yourself and others from getting sick enough to go to the hospital.

On top of the critical number of patients, there are significantly fewer people available to treat people in hospitals due to burnout throughout the past year.

Lastly, he says a lot of people are experiencing Covid fatigue. With all the Covid talk since the pandemic began, it’s starting to get easier for some people to tune out the recommendations from doctors, pass on mask-wearing, sanitizing, or social distancing, and remain unvaccinated or boosted when that is really the only way health experts see us turning this around.

“A significant proportion of people are really not responding to the messages because they’re tired of hearing about Covid, they’re tired of hearing about variants, and they’re just done. That’s really difficult to combat unfortunately but it carries great risk,” Dr. Fox said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.