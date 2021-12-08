Advertisement

Inmate captured after walking away from South Bend Community Re-Entry Center

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An escaped inmate is back in custody after walking away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center.

Police say 28-year-old Eric Johnson was found to be missing during this morning’s inmate count. He was later found at a relative’s home in Gary. Johnson tried to flee by jumping out of a window but was found by officers shortly after and taken back into custody.

The South Bend Re-Entry Center is a low-level minimum-security facility where offenders are housed but allowed to leave for work.

The investigation into Johnson’s escape is ongoing.

