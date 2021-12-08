Improvements could be coming to U.S. 31 corridor

(WNDU) - The wheels are turning once again on possible improvements along the U.S. 31 corridor between South Bend and Indianapolis.

A $12 million study set to begin next spring was today officially added to the regional Transportation Improvement Program by a unanimous vote.

In recent years, massive improvements have been made to U.S. 31 between South Bend and Indianapolis. “So, there is a lot of work that has been done. There’s only a few traffic lights left, so there’s more work to do, but we want to make sure we do it right so that’s what the study’s for,” said INDOT Deputy Commissioner Matthew Deitchley.

It became clear today at MACOG’s Policy Board meeting that a PEL (planning and environmental linkage) study of the 31-corridor expected to start next spring, comes at a time when some feel the remaining problems are already well known. “I would like to see U.S. 31 and State Road 10, it’s a dangerous intersection, has been for a long time, and then the intersection at 31 and 110. And then 700-north which would be the road south of the landfill with the bridge for the Amish community to cross 31,” said Marshall County Commissioner Kevin Overmyer.

According to the U.S. 31 Coalition, there are now two traffic lights and two railroad crossings in the corridor.

While the study comes at a time when the federal infrastructure bill promises to pump some $550 billion additional dollars into transportation projects over the next five years, the study itself is expected to take 18-months to two years to complete.

“I think the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, but the next best time is today,” said MACOG Executive Director James Turnwald. So, I think ideally these corridor studies, if they had been done three or four years ago it would have been better for where we’re at for the infrastructure bill. The infrastructure bill provides funding over the next five years.”

Turnwald did say there was a chance projects that come out of the corridor study could still be acerated and possible funded with infrastructure proceeds.

The same resolution that puts the U.S. 31 corridor study in MACOG’s Transportation Improvement Program also added a PEL study of the U.S. 30 corridor from the Ohio state line to S.R. 49 near Valparaiso. The two studies carry a price tag of $12 million which will be covered by the state.

