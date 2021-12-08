Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Elkhart family’s new home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A groundbreaking marked a new beginning for an Elkhart family Wednesday morning.

Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County is beginning to work on a new home for the Gravender family. It will be on Nadel Avenue and Hester Street.

The home will be completed in the spring of 2022. It will be over 1,100 square feet and include three bedrooms and 1.5 baths.

Press release from Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County:

On Tuesday, December 7, Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County held the groundbreaking for a new home on Nadel Avenue and Hester Street in Elkhart for the Gravender family.

Members of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County’s Board of Directors, Habitat’s Executive Director Greg Conrad, Habitat homeowner Akiko Gravender, City of Elkhart’s Communications Director Corinne Straight, sustaining sponsors Lippert, Welch Packaging, Ancon Construction, and Five Diamonds Heating & Air, and community partners participated in the groundbreaking ceremony and celebration.

Greg Conrad, Habitat Executive Director and President, shared, “The groundbreaking is the start of making a family’s dream of homeownership a reality, and this home will provide Akiko and her family stability. “Corinne Straight, City of Elkhart’s Director of Communications and Quality of Place, shared, “This is my fifth groundbreaking with Habitat this year, and participating in these is the fun part of my job.” She congratulated the homeowner for all of her hard work and said to Gravenders’ children, “You should be really proud of your mom.”

Gravender applied for Habitat’s homeownership program in the spring of 2021 and was accepted in June 2021. Homeowners are expected to complete 250 sweat equity hours, save for their downpayment, and pay an affordable mortgage once the home is complete. Gravender works at Hana Yori, teaches Japanese and ESL classes at Purdue Northwest, and is a substitute teacher. She has two children, Tatsu, age 15, and Mayu, age 12. You can read about the Gravender family on Habitat’s website, habitatec.com.

About Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County

Founded in 1986, Habitat has built 210 new homes in Elkhart County. Habitat is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seek to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities, and hope. Families in need of a hand up partner with Habitat to build a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. https://www.habitatec.com/

