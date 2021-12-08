Food Bank of Northern Indiana building permanent drive-thru

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new way for people in need to get food.

Thanks to help from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be building a new, permanent drive-thru for food distribution.

It will be constructed for the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County, the onsite pantry located at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. It’s part of a nearly quarter-of-a-million-dollar investment.

“The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is very humbled to announce a new partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield,” says Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “In years two and three of this partnership, we are going to be able to procure healthy and nutritious food. Food is medicine.”

According to their data, nearly 80,000 people used the services of the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County in 2020. They’re hoping this addition will help them keep serving those in need.

