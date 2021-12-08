First Alert Forecast: Staying Cold Wednesday Before a Warmup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries or light snow showers throughout the day. No accumulation is expected. Highs will be just above the freezing mark but remain chilly during the afternoon. High of 34.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Staying mostly cloudy overnight and turning cold. Lows will again drop into the 20s with a calm breeze. Light winds increasing by Thursday morning. Low of 24.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and turning breezy. Winds will be increasing from the South out ahead of our next system. This one brings rain, but we stay dry throughout the day on Thursday. High of 41.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with breezy conditions ahead of our rain chances. A few light showers are possible after 1pm with periods of rain, that could be heavy at times, after 5pm. Rain continues overnight and into Saturday. We may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will rise into the lower 50s by the afternoon. High of 54.

LONG RANGE: Rain continues into Saturday morning before a few lake effect rain and snow showers become possible late Saturday and into Sunday morning. For a brief time, we will dip back into the 40s, then its straight back into the middle 50s, maybe even approaching 60 by the middle of next week. Much above average heading into the weekend before Christmas. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

