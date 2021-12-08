Elkhart Police searching for missing woman

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Police need your help finding 48-year-old Christina Maldonado Ramos.

Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer (pictured below) were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28. She is 5′1″ and weighs approximately 230 pounds. Her vehicle’s plate number is WLB283. Her last known address is in Elkhart.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

