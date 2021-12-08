Advertisement

Elkhart Police searching for missing woman

Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28.
Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28.(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Police need your help finding 48-year-old Christina Maldonado Ramos.

Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer (pictured below) were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28. She is 5′1″ and weighs approximately 230 pounds. Her vehicle’s plate number is WLB283. Her last known address is in Elkhart.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28.
Ramos and her 2006 gray Hummer were last seen at a family gathering back on Nov. 28.(Elkhart Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of male model used in anthony_shots profile (not a person of interest)
State Police looking for information about fake online profile possibly linked to Delphi murders
Mishawaka Police investigating homicide at apartment complex
On Monday night, the Indiana State Police announced a desire to hear from anyone who had...
Police looking for information on online ‘anthony_shots’ profile
A car that was reported stolen in June was pulled from the St. Joseph River in South Bend today.
Stolen car pulled from St. Joe River
Keeping kids safe from online predators
Police warn of teens targeted by online predators, as Delphi murders shift focus to fake online profile

Latest News

Each week, we share the stories of foster children who are waiting for a new family.
Wednesday’s Child: Kandlyn
The wheels are turning once again on possible improvements along the U.S. 31 corridor between...
Improvements could be coming to U.S. 31 corridor
The wheels are turning once again on possible improvements along the U.S. 31 corridor between...
Improvements could be coming to U.S. 31 corridor
It seems unthinkable, but doctors are still faced with treating diseases that they have never...
Medical Moment: Experts unite to treat newly discovered disease