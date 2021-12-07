Sun King Brewery to open tap room in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Sun King Brewery is opening a tap room in Mishawaka.

The tap room will be at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza, right by Beutter Park. You’ll be able to taste and purchase a wide variety of Sun King’s products, including barrel-aged and sour beers.

The tap room will also have food, including smash burgers and tacos.

It’s set to open in the summer of 2022.

