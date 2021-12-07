Stolen car pulled from St. Joe River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A car that was reported stolen in June was pulled from the St. Joseph River in South Bend Monday.

The vehicle was pulled off the riverbank in the 1200-block of Northside Boulevard. The Ford Focus was first sighted about three weeks ago by a fisherman.

“We’ve had a few calls this year on cars in the river,” says Mike Damiano, assistant chief of operations for the South Bend Fire Department. “And when our crews have come out there they cleared the vehicles made sure there’s no one inside them. And then we’ve tried to make it so we can pull the vehicle at a later date. South Bend police did confirm that this vehicle was stolen back in June, reported stolen, back in June.”

A few months ago crews removed four stolen cars from the river -- not far from the Memorial Park boat launch.

