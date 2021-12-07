Advertisement

Stolen car pulled from St. Joe River

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A car that was reported stolen in June was pulled from the St. Joseph River in South Bend Monday.

The vehicle was pulled off the riverbank in the 1200-block of Northside Boulevard. The Ford Focus was first sighted about three weeks ago by a fisherman.

“We’ve had a few calls this year on cars in the river,” says Mike Damiano, assistant chief of operations for the South Bend Fire Department. “And when our crews have come out there they cleared the vehicles made sure there’s no one inside them. And then we’ve tried to make it so we can pull the vehicle at a later date. South Bend police did confirm that this vehicle was stolen back in June, reported stolen, back in June.”

A few months ago crews removed four stolen cars from the river -- not far from the Memorial Park boat launch.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Smith diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer.
31-year-old father asking for help after being diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
WNDU producer, Joshua Short win Emmy
WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temperatures in the teens to start Tuesday
The Notre Dame cheerleaders and leprechaun mascot lead the team onto the field before an NCAA...
No. 5 Notre Dame to play No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl
Tire Rack is being acquired by Discount Tire.
Discount Tire acquires Tire Rack

Latest News

All Notre Dame students will need to get a Covid-19 booster shot.
Notre Dame requiring booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine for students
The South Bend School Board approves the school resource officer program by a 4-3 vote.
South Bend Schools approve school resource officers program
Indiana State Police are looking for information about an online profile that could be...
Police seeking information on online profile possibly linked to Delphi murders
Kosciusko County is offering a new way to dispose of prescription drugs.
New box to dispose of prescription drugs in Warsaw