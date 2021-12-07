South Bend Schools approves School Resource Officer Program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -South Bend school officials have approved the School Resource Officer Program.

The move passed in a 4-3 vote Monday night to keep SRO’s in schools.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, School Resource Officers would receive training on things like implicit bias and school law. They would not enforce school disciplinary measures.

Several community members spoke against SRO’s at Monday’s meeting and have called for their removal. School leaders held several community meetings about the program ahead of Monday night’s vote.

The city and school corporation will split the cost down the middle.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.