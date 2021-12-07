New box to dispose of prescription drugs in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Kosciusko County is offering a new way to dispose of prescription drugs.

From now on, you can drop off any narcotics or prescription bottles at a dropbox inside the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s office.

The mission, in partnership with the 525 Foundation, is to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and abuse.

“We’re not against prescription medications,” says Becky Savage with the 525 Foundation. “We want people to be responsible with their medications. We want them to properly store their medications, and then we want people to properly dispose of them when they are done with it.”

Officials say a previous disposal box received just under 1,000 pounds of bottles last year and about 1,600 pounds countywide.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.