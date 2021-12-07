Advertisement

New box to dispose of prescription drugs in Warsaw

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Kosciusko County is offering a new way to dispose of prescription drugs.

From now on, you can drop off any narcotics or prescription bottles at a dropbox inside the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s office.

The mission, in partnership with the 525 Foundation, is to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and abuse.

“We’re not against prescription medications,” says Becky Savage with the 525 Foundation. “We want people to be responsible with their medications. We want them to properly store their medications, and then we want people to properly dispose of them when they are done with it.”

Officials say a previous disposal box received just under 1,000 pounds of bottles last year and about 1,600 pounds countywide.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Smith diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer.
31-year-old father asking for help after being diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
WNDU producer, Joshua Short win Emmy
WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temperatures in the teens to start Tuesday
The Notre Dame cheerleaders and leprechaun mascot lead the team onto the field before an NCAA...
No. 5 Notre Dame to play No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl
Tire Rack is being acquired by Discount Tire.
Discount Tire acquires Tire Rack

Latest News

All Notre Dame students will need to get a Covid-19 booster shot.
Notre Dame requiring booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine for students
The South Bend School Board approves the school resource officer program by a 4-3 vote.
South Bend Schools approve school resource officers program
Indiana State Police are looking for information about an online profile that could be...
Police seeking information on online profile possibly linked to Delphi murders
A car that was reported stolen in June was pulled from the St. Joseph River in South Bend today.
Stolen car pulled from St. Joe River