Mishawaka Police investigating homicide at apartment complex

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at an apartment complex in Mishawaka.

Officers responded to the 500 block of East 12th Street shortly after 7 p.m. Monday and found a 35-year-old man shot. Rodney Driver of Benton Harbor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people were inside the apartment during the shooting. One of them was named a person of interest and taken to the Mishawaka Police Department for interviews.

The Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau is handling the investigating. An autopsy will be conducted in Kalamazoo this week.

