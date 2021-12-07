Advertisement

Mishawaka Police investigating homicide at apartment complex

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at an apartment complex in Mishawaka.

Officers responded to the 500 block of East 12th Street shortly after 7 p.m. Monday and found a 35-year-old man shot. Rodney Driver of Benton Harbor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people were inside the apartment during the shooting. One of them was named a person of interest and taken to the Mishawaka Police Department for interviews.

The Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau is handling the investigating. An autopsy will be conducted in Kalamazoo this week.

First Alert Weather Day: Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tuesday Morning
