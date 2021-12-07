Advertisement

Lighting ceremony planned for Indiana’s largest decorated tree

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A special tree lighting ceremony for Indiana’s tallest outdoor decorated Christmas tree will take place Tuesday evening.

The 70-foot white pine is located behind the Inn at Saint Mary’s.

The ceremony starts at 6:15 p.m. and is free to the public. Santa will be there, and Notre Dame’s Chorale will perform.

The tree with 10,000 lights will be turned on until January 10th.

“This is a community tree that we’re putting here,” said John T. Phair, Chairman of Holladay Properties. “We hope people will come out here with their families and children. They can hang ornaments on it, write letters to Santa and it’s just something that we do because we love Christmas.”

Guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy donation for Toys for Tots, will receive a coupon for a free regular coffee or tea from INNjoy Café.

