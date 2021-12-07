Journeyman Distillery breaks ground in Valparaiso
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - Journeyman Distillery has officially broke ground on a historic restoration project in Valparaiso.
The former ANCO windshield wiper factory is being transformed into a 140,000-square foot destination that includes plans for a distillery, a restaurant, and a whiskey garden.
Journeyman intends to begin construction in the coming weeks, with plans to open in stages beginning in early 2023.
