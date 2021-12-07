“If you embrace this place, you’re going to be better because of it:” How Marcus Freeman fell in love with Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This past week obviously has been crazy for Marcus Freeman

But to think that a year ago at this point, he was still leading Cincinnati’s defense and had nothing to do with the Irish.

Back when he was hired last winter, Freeman said he could tell Notre Dame was special from the minute he stepped on to campus.

At yesterday’s introductory press conference, he said his players are his “why.”

As evident from social media the last week, the players have Freeman’s back 100%.

So how in the short span of 11 months, has Freeman fallen for the Fighting Irish?

“I think coming in from -- being an outsider coming in, there’s times you think you can come to Notre Dame and say, I’m going to change who can come in here,” Freeman said. “I’m going to change who can have success here. You won’t. You have to embrace this place. You have to embrace the things that make us different. You have to embrace the people here that are different. You have to embrace the competitive thinkers, the individuals that are on this football team. If you embrace everything that comes with the University of Notre Dame, you’re going to be better because of it. And it’s better -- you can put a line there. Better person, better football player, better student, better mother, father. But if you embrace this place, you’re going to be better because of it.”

Freeman was back out on the road recruiting today.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.