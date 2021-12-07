Advertisement

“If you embrace this place, you’re going to be better because of it:” How Marcus Freeman fell in love with Notre Dame

Notre Dame pensive coordinator Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game on...
Notre Dame pensive coordinator Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This past week obviously has been crazy for Marcus Freeman

But to think that a year ago at this point, he was still leading Cincinnati’s defense and had nothing to do with the Irish.

Back when he was hired last winter, Freeman said he could tell Notre Dame was special from the minute he stepped on to campus.

At yesterday’s introductory press conference, he said his players are his “why.”

As evident from social media the last week, the players have Freeman’s back 100%.

So how in the short span of 11 months, has Freeman fallen for the Fighting Irish?

“I think coming in from -- being an outsider coming in, there’s times you think you can come to Notre Dame and say, I’m going to change who can come in here,” Freeman said. “I’m going to change who can have success here. You won’t. You have to embrace this place. You have to embrace the things that make us different. You have to embrace the people here that are different. You have to embrace the competitive thinkers, the individuals that are on this football team. If you embrace everything that comes with the University of Notre Dame, you’re going to be better because of it. And it’s better -- you can put a line there. Better person, better football player, better student, better mother, father. But if you embrace this place, you’re going to be better because of it.”

Freeman was back out on the road recruiting today.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Smith diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer.
31-year-old father asking for help after being diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer
Image of male model used in anthony_shots profile (not a person of interest)
State Police looking for information about fake online profile possibly linked to Delphi murders
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
WNDU producer, Joshua Short win Emmy
WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temperatures in the teens to start Tuesday
Mishawaka Police investigating homicide at apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is shown during the Blue-Gold NCAA...
“The goal is to win it all:” Freeman wants to enhance Notre Dame Football
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts after a fast-break slam-dunk against Iowa during the second...
Boiler up! Purdue is No. 1 in AP Top 25 for the first time
FILE - In this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches...
Freeman aims for national title as he takes over No. 5 Irish
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey talks with her team in the second half of an NCAA college...
Bueckers scores 22 but injured in UConn win over Irish