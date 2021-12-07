Advertisement

“The goal is to win it all:” Freeman wants to enhance Notre Dame Football

FILE - Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is shown during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game in South Bend, Ind., in this Saturday, May 1, 2021, file photo. Marcus Freeman believes the best thing he can do as Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator is to get out of the way of his players. “This is theirs. They built this. I’m the new guy,” said the 35-year-old Freeman, who seven months ago was picked by coach Brian Kelly to replace Clark Lea after Notre Dame finished 10-2 and ranked No. 5. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin, File)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Marcus Freeman has only been with the Irish for 11 months almost to the day but in that short time, he’s fallen in love with the University and its football program.

Now he begins his new journey as Irish head football coach.

Freeman is in charge of a pretty stable football program, with five ten-win seasons in a row and two trips to the College Football Playoff in the last four years.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.

Freeman said he wants his team to challenge everything and that by challenging everything, it’s a mentality to find a better way.

“When I say that, the goal is to win,” Freeman said. “The goal is to win it all. The goal is to win the National Championship. That’s the ultimate goal. But how you get there, it’s going to take a process. It’s going to take enhancing whatever we’ve done to get to this point. It’s going to take looking at every single thing we do as an organization and find a better way to do it. That goes back to challenging everything. We have to find a better way to do everything we do. We have to coach better. We have to teach better. We have to recruit better. We have to perform better. Everything we do, we’ve got to find a better way to do it.”

Now Freeman continues to make his mark on the Notre Dame Community.

He penned a letter, “Dear Notre Dame” in The Player’s Tribune which is a must read for any Irish fan.

