“The goal is to win it all:” Freeman wants to enhance Notre Dame Football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Marcus Freeman has only been with the Irish for 11 months almost to the day but in that short time, he’s fallen in love with the University and its football program.

Now he begins his new journey as Irish head football coach.

Freeman is in charge of a pretty stable football program, with five ten-win seasons in a row and two trips to the College Football Playoff in the last four years.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.

Freeman said he wants his team to challenge everything and that by challenging everything, it’s a mentality to find a better way.

“When I say that, the goal is to win,” Freeman said. “The goal is to win it all. The goal is to win the National Championship. That’s the ultimate goal. But how you get there, it’s going to take a process. It’s going to take enhancing whatever we’ve done to get to this point. It’s going to take looking at every single thing we do as an organization and find a better way to do it. That goes back to challenging everything. We have to find a better way to do everything we do. We have to coach better. We have to teach better. We have to recruit better. We have to perform better. Everything we do, we’ve got to find a better way to do it.”

Now Freeman continues to make his mark on the Notre Dame Community.

He penned a letter, “Dear Notre Dame” in The Player’s Tribune which is a must read for any Irish fan.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.