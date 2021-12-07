Advertisement

Freeman aims for national title as he takes over No. 5 Irish

By Associated Press, Megan Smedley and Andrew Sanders
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Saying he was “ready for this challenge,” 35-year-old Marcus Freeman was formally introduced Monday afternoon as Notre Dame’s 30th head football coach.

“I’m ready to lead this program to the greatest heights,” said Freeman, never a head coach but an assistant at five schools, including the last 11 months as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator under former coach Brian Kelly.

Those heights include Notre Dame’s 12th national championship and first since 1988.

The No. 5 Irish won’t get a chance this year but will take their 11-1 record to the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl to play No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2).

12/6/2021 6:27:21 PM (GMT -5:00)

