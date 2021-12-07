First Alert Weather Day: Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tuesday Morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Bitterly cold wind chills. Temperatures in the teens and lower 20s during the morning with wind chills in the single digits in some portions of the area. We will see temperatures rise into the middle 20s for highs on Tuesday along with wind chills remaining in the teens. After some flurries during the morning the clouds hang around ahead of what could be a few light snow showers overnight into Wednesday morning. High of 26.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and breezy at times. A few light snow showers could develop as a storm system moves to our South and East. There is a chance to see a dusting, otherwise no snow expected. Staying cold with lows back down into the teens. Low of 19.

WEDNESDAY: A few flurries are possible in the morning along with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. It begins very cold but highs reach just above freezing later in the afternoon. A few lake effect snow showers are possible during the evening. A coating of snow is possible. High of 34.

THURSDAY: A few flurries are possible during the morning and then we are mostly cloudy and getting a bit warmer during the afternoon. Highs will again reach back into the 40s as a warming trend begins into the weekend. High of 41.

LONG RANGE: The warmth will return with highs back into the lower 50s by Friday and Saturday. The storm system we have been watching for the weekend will be all rain. Rain is likely Friday into Saturday. Then by Sunday, we will see dropping temperatures with a few rain or snow showers. Then we remain much above average by next week with mostly sunny skies! Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, December 7th, 2021

Monday’s High: 44

Monday’s Low: 23

Precipitation: 0.01″

Snowfall: 0.1″

