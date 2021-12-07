Boiler up! Purdue is No. 1 in AP Top 25 for the first time

Purdue is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time. The Boilermakers were a unanimous No. 1 in the poll to move up from No. 2 last week.

Reigning national champion Baylor moved up to No. 2, with Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga rounding out the top five.

Purdue reached No. 2 in consecutive seasons under Gene Keady from 1986-88 and matched its previous high last week.

A win over then-No. 1 Duke sent the Boilermakers to the top spot this week.

12/6/2021 3:14:36 PM (GMT -5:00)