Boiler up! Purdue is No. 1 in AP Top 25 for the first time

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts after a fast-break slam-dunk against Iowa during the second...
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts after a fast-break slam-dunk against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Purdue is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time. The Boilermakers were a unanimous No. 1 in the poll to move up from No. 2 last week.

Reigning national champion Baylor moved up to No. 2, with Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga rounding out the top five.

Purdue reached No. 2 in consecutive seasons under Gene Keady from 1986-88 and matched its previous high last week.

A win over then-No. 1 Duke sent the Boilermakers to the top spot this week.

