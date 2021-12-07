20 years after the NuWood shooting, a nonprofit is being created

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - 20 years ago, an altercation at NuWood Decorative Millwork Plant in Goshen, caused Robert Wissman to do the unthinkable.

Wissman had been sent home to “cool-off” after an argument with a coworker.

Fearing he may come back to cause harm, the plant’s manager, Greg Oswald called the police to notify them of the incident.

Unfortunately, police did not come before Wissman showed back up, and Oswald was shot dead.

“My dad was a kind and loving person, and he was the biggest goof that you could have ever met, and uh. I’m lucky to have had him in my life for nine years,” said Megan Doucette, Oswald’s daughter.

Doucette was only 9-years-old when she found out she would never see her father again.

“I’ve had to come to terms with not getting answers answered from what happened. Uhm, I’m okay with that. I have to be okay with that because I’m never gonna get the full picture, and the full understanding of what happened. Uhm, but what I can do from that is use my experiences, grow from them, and try to help others,” Doucette said.

Now, Doucette is hoping to start a nonprofit to rescue horses and provide a safe space, to use them as a tool to help people with healing and self-growth. The same way her childhood horse and horses throughout her life have helped her to cope with the loss of her father over the past 20 years.

“Horses have always been my place of solace and where I can truly be free,” Doucette said.

Doucette tells us that her passion for horses isn’t the only thing her father passed along to her.

“I’ve learned, over the last twenty years, how to see the world through my dad’s eyes. And I’ve learned how to see the beauty in the world that’s missed a lot of the times because we’re so focused on ourselves,” said Doucette.

