WNDU producer, Joshua Short win Emmy

CHICAGO (WNDU) - Members of the WNDU family are coming home as Emmy winners from the Chicago chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) annual award ceremony.

Former anchor/reporter Joshua Short and WNDU producer Karyn Lacey earned first place for their piece, ‘Why Shoot?: Violence in Michiana.’

Ibrahim Samra finished as an Emmy finalist for his report, ‘The Lost Year: Setbacks & Successes for Extracurriculars.’

From all of us here at WNDU, congratulations on these exceptional achievements!

