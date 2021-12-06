Advertisement

WNDU producer, Joshua Short win Emmy

WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and information on-air and online through 16 News Now.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WNDU) - Members of the WNDU family are coming home as Emmy winners from the Chicago chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) annual award ceremony.

Former anchor/reporter Joshua Short and WNDU producer Karyn Lacey earned first place for their piece, ‘Why Shoot?: Violence in Michiana.’

Ibrahim Samra finished as an Emmy finalist for his report, ‘The Lost Year: Setbacks & Successes for Extracurriculars.’

From all of us here at WNDU, congratulations on these exceptional achievements!

