Unity Gardens Welcome Center host Holiday Market

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Unity Gardens held a Holiday Market event inside it’s newly built welcome center building Sunday.

Inside, several local businesses featured several unique holiday gifts and items residents can purchase for their loved ones.

Welcome Center manager Micah Niespodziany says when the building is completed renovated, it will have kitchen, market, class and meeting spaces for the community to share.

“It’s nice to have people together again, especially right around Christmas in a very safe and welcoming place that is here for the community,” Niespodziany says.

For more information about unity gardens, you can head to Unity Gardens Inc. - Home (theunitygardens.org).

