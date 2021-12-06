Advertisement

Taylor’s two-TD day helps Colts rout woeful Texans 31-0

Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (35) runs the ball in-between Houston Texans...
Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (35) runs the ball in-between Houston Texans defensive back A.J. Moore (33) and defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Jonathan Taylor ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and the Indianapolis Colts rolled to an easy 31-0 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Texans turned the ball over twice in the first quarter and quarterback Tyrod Taylor was benched in the third quarter as Houston lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Jonathan Taylor, who leads the NFL in yards rushing, has 16 rushing touchdowns this season, which ties the franchise record set by Lenny Moore in 1964.

12/5/2021 6:04:03 PM (GMT -5:00

