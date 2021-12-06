Advertisement

South Bend Record Show holds final show of 2021 season

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Record Show hosted its final event of the 2021 season.

The show, held at Ramada by Wyndham, featured thousands of vinyl records across all genres.

However, some of the most popular this time of year...Christmas music says record show organizer Jeremy Bonfiglio.

“There is a little Christmas music this year that people have been looking at and buying to get in the mood. Great gifts for the holidays for a music lover in your life. Nothing like some new vinyl to put on the turn table,” Bonfiglio says.

If you missed Sunday’s show, the record show’s next event will be held next year on February 13th, 2022. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of the buggy police say Swihart crashed into.
Drunk driver hits Amish buggy, flees the scene
Tire Rack is being acquired by Discount Tire.
Discount Tire acquires Tire Rack
Smart Knee replacement data
Revolutionary knee replacement completed in South Bend
Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday.
One person injured in South Bend shooting
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman tells Michiana goodbye during his final night on...
Mike Hoffman says goodbye after 27 years at WNDU

Latest News

Unity Gardens is getting festive this holiday season with their holiday market for those...
Unity Gardens Welcome Center host Holiday Market
South Bend Record show
South Bend Record show
Unity Gardens pop-up shop
Unity Gardens pop-up shop
'Cultivate Food Rescue' meals for children
'Cultivate Food Rescue' meals for children