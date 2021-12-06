South Bend Record Show holds final show of 2021 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Record Show hosted its final event of the 2021 season.

The show, held at Ramada by Wyndham, featured thousands of vinyl records across all genres.

However, some of the most popular this time of year...Christmas music says record show organizer Jeremy Bonfiglio.

“There is a little Christmas music this year that people have been looking at and buying to get in the mood. Great gifts for the holidays for a music lover in your life. Nothing like some new vinyl to put on the turn table,” Bonfiglio says.

If you missed Sunday’s show, the record show’s next event will be held next year on February 13th, 2022. For more information, click here.

