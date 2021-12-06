Advertisement

Reins of Life needs volunteers for winter months

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Reins of Life is gearing up for a busy holiday season, but they need your help.

They’re in desperate need of feeder volunteers for the winter months.

Volunteers will get to feed horses, administer supplements, refill water troughs, and do other tasks.

Horse experience is not required, but volunteers need to be at least 16-years-old.

“We’ve got 15 loveable, smoochable equines,” said Christine Flowers, program administrator. “Everyone’s got their favorites and every volunteer helps with keeping them healthy and safe.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.

To learn about special holiday events at Reins of Life, click here.

