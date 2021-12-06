Advertisement

Notre Dame to require booster shots for students

University of Notre Dame
University of Notre Dame(WPTA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame University will require all students receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

The University tweeted the new requirement Monday.

The new requirement applies to undergraduate, graduate and professional students who have been fully vaccinated more than six months. It also applies to students studying or performing research virtually.

An on-campus booster vaccination clinic will take place January 11-14.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tire Rack is being acquired by Discount Tire.
Discount Tire acquires Tire Rack
Brandon Smith diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer.
31-year-old father asking for help after being diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer
The Notre Dame cheerleaders and leprechaun mascot lead the team onto the field before an NCAA...
No. 5 Notre Dame to play No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl
Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday.
One person injured in South Bend shooting
Remains of the buggy police say Swihart crashed into.
Drunk driver hits Amish buggy, flees the scene

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Gusty Winds, Bitter Wind Chills, and Light Lake Effect Snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Gusty Winds, Bitter Wind Chills, and Light Lake Effect Snow
If you’re looking for a quirky cat who loves cuddles, there’s a pal waiting for you at the...
2nd Chance Pet: Tilt-A-Whirl
2nd Chance Pet: Tilt-A-Whirl
2nd Chance Pet: Tilt-A-Whirl
Reins of Life is gearing up for a busy holiday season, but they need your help.
Reins of Life needs volunteers for winter months