Notre Dame to require booster shots for students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame University will require all students receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

The University tweeted the new requirement Monday.

The new requirement applies to undergraduate, graduate and professional students who have been fully vaccinated more than six months. It also applies to students studying or performing research virtually.

As an extension of our existing COVID-19 vaccination requirement, the COVID-19 booster is required of all students to minimize our community’s experience with coronavirus.



An on-campus booster vaccination clinic will take place January 11-14.

