No credible threat found at Coloma HS

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - Coloma Community Schools is setting the record straight after community members claimed the district received school threats last week.

Superintendent Dave Ehlers does say two things came to his attention this past Friday.

First, he told 16 News Now that the school system learned a student was looking to buy a weapon outside of school time.

“That’s not illegal either - had nothing, no context of school in any, any way, shape or form,” explained Ehlers.

Secondly, on the same day, Ehlers said a teacher e-mailed him a screenshot of a screenshot, which shows a social media user claiming they wanted to “hit up CHS and Groves....so stay home.”

While Coloma High School’s initials are “CHS,” Ehlers indicated that’s the cause for some confusion.

“[People] assumed ‘CHS’ meant ‘Coloma High School,’” he said.

Ehlers says the district did some digging and believes the post refers to two high schools in Oakland County, Michigan - the same county where the fatal school shooting happened last Tuesday.

Ehlers stated “CHS” likely stands for Clawson High School in Clawson, Michigan, which is six miles away from Groves High School in Beverly Hills, Michigan.

The Coloma schools superintendent added the district has not received a credible threat this school year.

“Whenever we have a threat, whatever it is, no matter how small it is, no matter how big it is - whether it’s physical, you know - acts of aggression of any type, we’re gonna, we’re gonna investigate them when we receive them,” said Ehlers. “We have no reason to hide those. If we had a threat, we would let people know, and we would get people out of school. We’re not going to hide that. Safety’s number one important thing around here.”

Coloma Community Schools collaborates with local police whenever the district receives a threat.

