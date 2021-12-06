Advertisement

Murray throws for 2 TDs, runs for 2 as Cardinals beat Bears

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Kyler Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in his return from an ankle injury and the Arizona Cardinals beat the struggling Chicago Bears 33-22.

The Cardinals (10-2) got Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins back after both players missed three games because of injuries.

They rolled to an easy victory over Chicago (4-8).

The NFC West leaders intercepted Andy Dalton four times.

Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker picked off passes that deflected off the intended target on Chicago’s first two possessions.

The Cardinals took advantage.

12/5/2021 6:27:32 PM (GMT -5:00)

