FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Gusty Winds, Bitter Wind Chills, and Light Lake Effect Snow

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick - 5:00AM Monday:

MONDAY: Becoming very windy with gusts 40+ mph in spots Monday morning through early afternoon. Frigid air moves into Michiana with the wind. Wind chill values will range from the upper teens to lower 20s throughout much of the daytime hours. Expect wind chill values to fall into the single digits Monday night through Tuesday morning. A few lake flurries to light lake effect snow showers are possible mainly along and north of U.S. 6. A coating of snow is possible in spots mainly north of U.S. 6, up to 1 inch north of the Indiana Toll Road. Highs will remain nearly steady all day in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Wind chills in the single digits are likely during the morning hours. Near zero in a few locations. A few peeks of sun will greet Michiana with afternoon high temperatures in the middle 20s. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph. Slight chance of light snow showers developing Tuesday evening and night.

LONG RANGE: Light snow showers may develop Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Still, very little snow accumulation is expected. Our next system we are watching heads our way Thursday in the form of rain and snow. Remaining active as we head through next weekend with a system that we will continue to monitor. Warming trend after next weekend.

