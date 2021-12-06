Advertisement

LIVE: Biden to discuss prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss prescription drug provisions in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.

A White House official said before Biden makes his remarks, he will meet with two women with diabetes, CNN reported.

Biden’s domestic policy package was passed by the House of Representatives last month along a largely party-line vote. The roughly $2 trillion measure awaits action in the Senate.

In addition to drug costs, its proposals are targeted to benefit families in other ways, including helping them afford health care, child care and elder care, as well as tackling climate change.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tire Rack is being acquired by Discount Tire.
Discount Tire acquires Tire Rack
Brandon Smith diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer.
31-year-old father asking for help after being diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer
The Notre Dame cheerleaders and leprechaun mascot lead the team onto the field before an NCAA...
No. 5 Notre Dame to play No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl
Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday.
One person injured in South Bend shooting
Remains of the buggy police say Swihart crashed into.
Drunk driver hits Amish buggy, flees the scene

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Accused of lying to police, Smollett takes the stand
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal lawsuit against Texas, alleging that the...
AG Garland announced lawsuit against Texas over redistricting maps
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting in Michigan
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
Man hospitalized with shattered leg after alleged attack at dog park
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics