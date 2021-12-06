Advertisement

31-year-old father asking for help after being diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer

By Samantha Albert
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMA, MI. (WNDU) - On October 12th, Brandon Smith was admitted to the emergency room after complaining of stomach and back pain.

“I went to work one day and uh, I just wasn’t feeling well. I thought I maybe had like ate something bad like maybe food poisoning or something,” said Brandon Smith. “They ran some blood work and ran some CT scans and found that my stomach lining was covered in cancer.”

Smith, who is a father of an 8-year-old son, and is expecting another child with his fiancé, Lauren, next month was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer.

“Things are so much different. You realize what’s more important...,” said Smith.

Since his diagnosis, he has had to stop working, and due to it, hospital bills have been piling up.

To provide some help, Smith’s best friend has set up a GoFundMe in his honor.

“For the doctor bills, so I don’t get behind on those, and then uhm just normal every day car maintenance, and Christmas, and bills, and groceries, and the new baby, and the fiancé, and we have a dog, Moose,” said Smith.

Smith has been told by his doctors that he only has years left to live, not decades.

However, to try to extend that time, Smith is set to travel to Houston, Texas next week to undergo treatment.

“You realize that, you know life is, tomorrow’s not promised. Life is short, and uh, you learn not to take certain things for granted,” said Smith.

The link to Smith’s GoFundMe: Fundraiser for Brandon Smith by Shawn Marschke : Help Brandon beat cancer!!! (gofundme.com)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tire Rack is being acquired by Discount Tire.
Discount Tire acquires Tire Rack
Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday.
One person injured in South Bend shooting
The Notre Dame cheerleaders and leprechaun mascot lead the team onto the field before an NCAA...
No. 5 Notre Dame to play No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl
Remains of the buggy police say Swihart crashed into.
Drunk driver hits Amish buggy, flees the scene
A candlelight vigil held for 'Justice for Judah'
Community comes together for candlelight vigil for Judah Morgan

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day issued Monday - Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day issued Monday - Tuesday morning
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
WNDU producer, Joshua Short win Emmy
First Alert Weather Day issued Monday - Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day issued Monday - Tuesday morning