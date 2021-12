MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a quirky cat who loves cuddles, there’s a pal waiting for you at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Tilt-A-Whirl has been at the shelter for a few weeks, and he’s looking for a forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Tilt-A-Whirl or any other pet, you can fill out an application online by clicking here.

